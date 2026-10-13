5 idli variations you must try
What's the story
Idli is a soft and fluffy rice cake enjoyed across India. While traditional idli remains a favorite, several variations offer different flavors, textures, and ingredients. From aromatic Kanchipuram idli to spicy podi idli, these versions bring a fresh twist to the classic dish. Here are five delicious idli varieties worth trying at home.
Dish 1
Rawa idli delight
Rawa idli is a popular variation made with semolina instead of rice.
It has a slightly coarse texture and is usually prepared with yogurt and spices.
Ingredients like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and cashews add extra flavor and crunch.
Rawa idlis are commonly served with coconut chutney or sambar, making them a tasty and satisfying meal.
Dish 2
Kanchipuram idli experience
Kanchipuram idli comes from Tamil Nadu and is known for its aromatic spices.
Unlike regular idli, it combines rice and lentils with seasonings such as cumin and black pepper.
The batter is traditionally steamed in small cups, giving the idlis a distinctive shape and texture.
They can be served with ghee or coconut chutney for added flavor.
Dish 3
Masala idli twist
Masala idli adds extra flavor to the traditional recipe with spices and herbs.
Ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and green chilies give the batter a mild spicy kick.
These steamed rice cakes can be enjoyed on their own or paired with tangy tomato chutney and sambar.
This variation is a great choice for those who enjoy flavorful food with a little heat.
Dish 4
Podi idli sensation
Podi idli gets its distinctive taste from podi powder, a South Indian spice mix made with lentils, dried red chilies, and sesame seeds.
The powder is sprinkled over freshly steamed idlis to give them a spicy and savory coating.
A little ghee helps the seasoning stick and adds richness. Serve podi idli with chutney for a flavorful meal.
Dish 5
Thatte idli
Thatte idli is a popular variety from Karnataka, known for its large, flat, plate-shaped form.
It is soft, fluffy, and slightly thicker than regular idli. Made with fermented rice and lentil batter, it is traditionally steamed in special flat moulds.
Thatte idli is often served with coconut chutney and sambar, making it a delicious variation of the classic South Indian dish.