DIY: How to make reed basket planters
What's the story
African reed basket planters are a beautiful and practical way to add greenery to your home. These handmade planters are made from natural reeds, making them eco-friendly and durable. They add a touch of traditional craftsmanship to any space while serving the purpose of holding plants. Making these planters at home can be a rewarding experience, giving you the chance to personalize your decor with unique, sustainable pieces.
Materials
Gather necessary materials
To make African reed basket planters, you need to gather some essential materials.
You will need natural reeds, which can be found at craft stores or online.
A sturdy base is also required, which can be made from wood or cardboard.
You will also need strong twine or string to bind the reeds together securely.
Finally, scissors will help you trim the reeds to the desired length.
Base construction
Start with a solid base
The first step in making your planter is constructing a solid base.
Cut your wood or cardboard into a circular shape that will serve as the bottom of your planter. Make sure it is large enough to hold the weight of soil and plants once filled.
Attach small feet made of cork or rubber at the bottom of the base to prevent water damage on surfaces.
Weaving technique
Weave reeds tightly together
Once your base is ready, it's time to weave the reeds together.
Start by placing one reed vertically on the base, and wrap another reed horizontally around it tightly.
Continue this pattern until you cover the entire surface area of the base with tightly woven reeds.
This will ensure durability and stability for your planter.
Edging technique
Secure edges with twine
After weaving all reeds together, secure the edges with twine or string for added strength.
Tie knots at regular intervals along the perimeter where vertical and horizontal reeds intersect.
This step ensures that your planter retains its shape over time, even when exposed to moisture from watering plants inside it.
Customization tips
Personalize your planter design
To make your African reed basket planter truly unique, consider adding personal touches like paint accents or decorative beads.
These can be threaded onto some of the individual reed strands before they are woven together. This way, you can create intricate patterns.
These patterns reflect your style preferences, and they do not compromise the overall integrity and functionality of the finished product.