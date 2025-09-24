How to make paneer at home

Making fresh paneer at home is an easy and rewarding task. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you can have soft, creamy paneer ready for your favorite dishes. Here's a guide to making homemade paneer, with tips to get the texture and flavor just right. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, these insights will help you craft perfect paneer every time.

Tip 1 Choosing the right milk Selecting the right kind of milk is key to making good paneer. Go for whole milk or full-fat milk as they give the best yield and creaminess. Avoid using ultra-pasteurized milk as it may not curdle properly. Fresh milk from local dairies can also be a good option if available.

Tip 2 Curdling with lemon juice To curdle the milk, add lemon juice slowly while stirring gently. Start with two tablespoons of lemon juice for every liter of milk and add more if required. The acid from the lemon helps separate the curds from the whey. Once curdled, let it sit for five minutes before straining.

Tip 3 Straining and rinsing curds After curdling, strain the mixture using a muslin cloth or fine sieve to separate the curds from whey. Rinse the curds under cold water to stop them from cooking further and to get rid of any residual acidity from lemon juice. This step also makes the curds easier to handle when shaping them into blocks.

Tip 4 Pressing for desired texture To get the desired texture, press the curds well. For a softer paneer, press lightly and for a firmer texture, apply more weight by placing a heavy object on top of the wrapped curds in the cloth. Leave it pressed for about 30 minutes before unwrapping and cutting it into pieces as desired.