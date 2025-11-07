Boost your immunity with turmeric popcorn

Turmeric popcorn is the perfect snack to boost your immunity. This simple recipe combines the goodness of turmeric with the crunch of popcorn, giving you a tasty and healthy snack. Turmeric, with its active compound curcumin, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Making this snack at home is easy and requires just a few ingredients. Here's how you can make it.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for turmeric popcorn To make turmeric popcorn, you will need one-fourth cup of popcorn kernels, one teaspoon of turmeric powder, two tablespoons of olive oil or coconut oil, salt to taste, and a pinch of black pepper. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide the basic flavor profile for the snack. The black pepper helps absorb curcumin from turmeric better.

Base preparation Preparing the popcorn base Start by heating oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add popcorn kernels once the oil is hot enough (test by dropping one kernel; it should sizzle). Cover the pot with a lid, leaving it slightly ajar to let steam escape. Shake occasionally until popping slows down to two seconds between pops. This should take about three to four minutes.

Flavor addition Adding turmeric flavor Once all kernels have popped, remove from the heat and transfer popcorn into a large bowl. In the same pot (off heat), add turmeric powder and black pepper into any remaining oil residue. Stir well to combine before adding back the popped corn. Mix thoroughly so that every piece is evenly coated with the spice mixture.