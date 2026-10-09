Master these classic hairstyles with a few simple tricks
What's the story
Mastering classic hairstyles is all about knowing the techniques and tools that have been used for ages. From the elegant updos of the past to the timeless waves, these styles never go out of fashion and can be worn on any occasion. By knowing the basics of each style, you can easily recreate these looks at home. Here are some tips to help you master classic hairstyles like a pro.
Tip 1
The art of vintage waves
Vintage waves give a touch of glamour and sophistication to any look.
To achieve these waves, start by parting your hair to one side. Use a curling iron to create loose curls, then gently brush them out with a wide-tooth comb for soft waves.
Finish with hairspray to keep the style intact without making it stiff.
Tip 2
Mastering the beehive updo
The beehive updo is a statement style that adds height and drama.
Begin by teasing sections of your hair at the crown for volume.
Smooth over the top layer, and secure it with bobby pins in an oval shape around the teased area.
Use hairspray generously to maintain its structure throughout the day.
Tip 3
Creating sleek low buns
Sleek, low buns offer elegance with minimal effort, making them perfect for formal occasions or everyday wear.
Start by straightening your hair for a smooth finish, then pull it back into a low ponytail at nape level.
Twist this ponytail around itself tightly before securing it into place with an elastic band or bobby pins.
Tip 4
Achieving classic Hollywood curls
Hollywood curls are all about glamour and are perfect for any special occasion.
Start by curling small sections of hair with a medium-barrel curling iron, holding each curl in place with clips until they cool down completely.
Once cooled, gently release each curl, and separate them using fingers instead of brushes, so they remain voluminous yet defined.