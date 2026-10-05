Pair berries with these spices for a flavorful upgrade

Cinnamon's warm, slightly spicy flavor goes beautifully with the sweet-tart taste of blueberries.

This combination works well in oatmeal, smoothies, or even as a topping for pancakes.

The antioxidants in blueberries, and the anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon, make this pairing not just tasty but also good for your health.

Sprinkle some cinnamon over fresh or frozen blueberries for an easy yet delicious treat.