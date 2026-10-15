Carom seed tea for digestion: 5 easy recipes
What's the story
Carom seed tea, or ajwain tea, is a natural remedy for improving digestion. The aromatic seeds are known for their digestive properties and have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. The tea is simple to prepare and can be a great addition to your daily routine if you want to improve your digestive health. Here are five ways to prepare carom seed tea for better digestion.
Tip 1
Basic carom seed tea recipe
To make basic carom seed tea, start by lightly roasting one teaspoon of carom seeds in a pan until fragrant.
Add these roasted seeds to a cup of boiling water, and let it steep for five minutes.
Strain the mixture into a cup, and enjoy it warm.
This simple preparation helps release the essential oils from the seeds, aiding digestion.
Tip 2
Adding ginger for enhanced flavor
Ginger is another ingredient that can be added to carom seed tea for an extra kick and health benefits.
To prepare this version, add a small piece of fresh ginger while roasting the carom seeds.
Follow the same steps as before by adding this mixture to boiling water and letting it steep.
The combination of ginger and carom seeds can make your tea tastier and more effective in improving digestion.
Tip 3
Using lemon for refreshing taste
Lemon adds a refreshing twist to carom seed tea while also providing vitamin C.
After preparing basic carom seed tea, squeeze half a lemon into the cup before serving.
The acidity of lemon complements the earthy flavor of carom seeds, and makes the drink more palatable without compromising its digestive benefits.
Tip 4
Sweetening with honey
If you prefer your teas on the sweeter side, honey is an excellent natural sweetener that goes well with carom seed tea.
After preparing any version of this tea, add one teaspoon of honey when it's still warm but not hot enough to destroy its nutrients.
Honey adds sweetness without overpowering other flavors in this herbal infusion.
Tip 5
Experimenting with mint leaves
For those who enjoy experimenting with flavors, mint leaves can be added to carom seed tea for a cooling effect.
Simply add a few fresh mint leaves while roasting the carom seeds, and follow the usual steeping process in boiling water.
The mint not only enhances the flavor but also provides additional digestive benefits, making the tea a delightful and healthful drink.