Give your hair more volume with these puff styles
What's the story
The puff hairstyle is a timeless classic, perfect for adding volume and flair to your look. It can be a versatile choice for different occasions, whether you want to go for a casual or formal look. With the right techniques, you can master this style and make it your own. Here are five ways to style a puff hairstyle, each offering unique twists and tips to elevate your hair game.
Tip 1
Classic high puff
The classic high puff is all about volume and height.
To get this look, start with clean, dry hair. Gather your hair at the crown of your head, and secure it with a hair tie or band.
Use a comb or brush to smooth out any bumps for a sleek finish.
This style works best with medium-length hair and gives an elegant, yet effortless appearance.
Tip 2
Side puff twist
For those who want something different from the traditional high puff, the side puff twist is a great option.
Part your hair to one side and gather it into a loose puff on the same side of your head. Secure it with pins or clips for added hold.
This style adds an element of asymmetry and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
Tip 3
Half-up puff style
The half-up puff style is perfect for those who want some volume without going all out.
Take the top section of your hair from ear to ear, and create a small puff at the crown. Secure it with pins or a small band, while letting the rest of your hair fall freely.
This look adds subtle elegance and works well for casual outings, as well as formal events.
Tip 4
Braided puff combination
Combining braids with a puff gives you texture and interest in one go.
Start by braiding sections of your hair on either side, and then pull them back into a central puff at the crown.
Secure everything together with pins or bands as needed.
This style is ideal for those who love intricate designs but still want that signature volume of a classic puff.
Tip 5
Low back puff style
The low back puff style gives you a sophisticated look by placing the puff lower on the head, just above the nape of the neck.
Take a small section of the topmost layer of the hair and tease it gently to add volume.
Secure the teased section with pins or bands to keep it in place.
This style is perfect for those who want elegance without the height of traditional puffs.