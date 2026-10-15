How to style curls with beautiful waves
What's the story
Styling curls with waves can give you a whole new look, adding volume and texture to your hair. This combination is perfect for those who want to experiment with their hairstyle, giving them a more dynamic and interesting look. By knowing the right techniques and tools, you can achieve this look at home without much hassle. Here are some practical tips to get you started on styling curls with waves.
Tool selection
Choose the right tools
Selecting the right tools is essential for achieving perfect curls and waves.
A good quality curling iron or wand is important for creating defined curls. For waves, a flat iron or a waving tool can do the trick.
Make sure that these tools have adjustable heat settings so that you can use them according to your hair type.
Investing in good tools can make styling easier and more effective.
Protection essentials
Use heat protectant products
Before you start styling, always apply heat protectant products on your hair.
These products form a protective layer against heat damage from styling tools. They also help in keeping your hairstyle intact for a longer time.
Choose a heat protectant that suits your hair type, and apply it evenly from root to tip before using any heated tools.
Sectioning tips
Experiment with sectioning techniques
Proper sectioning of your hair is the key to even styling.
Divide your hair into manageable sections before you start curling or waving them.
Smaller sections give you more control and uniformity in the final look.
Start with the bottom layers of your hair and work your way up, securing each section with clips or bands until you are done.
Product application
Finish with styling products
Once you've achieved your desired curl-and-wave combination, finish off by applying styling products like hairspray or mousse.
These products give hold and definition without making your hair feel stiff or weighed down.
Apply them sparingly to avoid any residue buildup that may dull your hairstyle over time.
Longevity tips
Maintain your hairstyle longer
To ensure your curls and waves last longer, sleep on a silk pillowcase at night, as it reduces friction on your hair strands.
You can also use scrunchies instead of regular elastics when tying up portions of your hair during sleep time; this prevents creasing while maintaining overall shape integrity until morning arrives again.