How to fix a double crown hair problem

Double crowns, or cowlicks, can be a tricky hair problem to deal with. They usually end up creating an uneven hairline that can be difficult to style. However, with the right techniques and tools, you can tame them and create a polished look. Here are some practical tips and tricks to help you manage double crowns effectively, without compromising on style.

Tip 1 Use the right products Using the right hair products is essential for controlling double crowns. A strong-hold gel or pomade can help keep your hair in place throughout the day. These products provide the necessary grip and control, minimizing the appearance of cowlicks. Applying a small amount evenly across your hair can make styling easier and more effective.

Tip 2 Experiment with different hairstyles Trying out different hairstyles can also help you hide double crowns. Shorter cuts like pixie or bob can minimize their visibility, while longer styles may need strategic layering to conceal them. Parting your hair differently is another way to manage cowlicks; sometimes even a slight change in parting direction can make a huge difference.

Tip 3 Blow dry strategically Blow drying is an effective tool for taming double crowns. Start by towel-drying your hair gently before applying any styling product. Then, use a round brush while blow-drying to direct the cowlicks in a desired direction. The heat from the blow dryer helps set the hair in place as it dries, giving you more control over stubborn areas.

