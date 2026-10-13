5 stylish ways to wear a headwrap
What's the story
Headwraps have been a staple accessory for centuries, providing both style and functionality. They can be worn in a variety of ways, making them perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their outfit. From traditional African styles to modern-day fashion statements, headwraps offer endless possibilities. Here are five timeless ways to wear headwraps that can elevate your look instantly.
#1
The classic turban style
The classic turban style is an easy, yet chic way to wear a headwrap.
Simply wrap the fabric around your head, crossing it at the front, and tuck in the ends at the back.
This style is perfect for those who want a quick and elegant solution for bad hair days or just want to add some flair to their outfit.
#2
The vintage pin-up look
Channeling vintage pin-up vibes, this style involves tying the headwrap in a bow at the top of your head.
It adds a playful touch, while giving you an old-school charm.
Ideal for casual outings or themed events, this look pairs well with high-waisted jeans or retro dresses.
#3
The Bohemian braid wrap
For a bohemian twist, try incorporating braids into your headwrap style.
Braid sections of your hair, and wrap them with the fabric for an effortlessly cool look.
This style works well with loose waves or natural curls, giving you an earthy yet stylish appearance.
#4
The sleek bun wrap
For those who prefer a more polished look, the sleek bun wrap is ideal.
Simply gather your hair into a low bun, and wrap it with the fabric, tucking in any loose ends neatly.
This sophisticated style is perfect for formal occasions or professional settings where you want to make an impression.
#5
The layered headband style
Layering multiple headwraps as bands is another creative way to wear them together.
Mix different patterns and colors for an eclectic, yet harmonious, look that reflects your personality.
This playful approach allows you to experiment with various combinations until you find what suits you best.