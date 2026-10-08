Try these elegant updos for medium-length hair
What's the story
Medium-length hair offers a world of styling possibilities, especially when it comes to creating elegant updos for special occasions. Be it a wedding, a gala, or any formal event, these hairstyles can add a touch of sophistication and charm. From classic twists to modern buns, there are several styles that can be easily achieved with medium-length hair. Here are some timeless updo ideas that can elevate your look for any special occasion.
Timeless elegance
Classic French twist
The French twist is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style. It is perfect for medium-length hair, as it gives an elegant and polished look.
To create this style, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it upwards, pinning sections as you go along.
This updo is ideal for formal events where you want to look sophisticated yet understated.
Casual chic
Messy bun with braids
For those who prefer a more relaxed vibe, a messy bun with braids is the perfect pick.
This style is a combination of loose strands and intricate braiding, making it look effortlessly chic.
Start by braiding small sections of your hair on either side of your head, and then gather them into a loose bun at the back.
This look is perfect for outdoor events or casual gatherings.
Modern simplicity
Sleek low chignon
The sleek low chignon is all about modern simplicity and elegance. It is ideal for medium-length hair, as it keeps everything neat.
Just pull your hair back into a low ponytail and twist it around itself to form a chignon at the nape of your neck.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, and you have an updo that is both stylish and practical.
Romantic touch
Half-up twisted crown
The half-up twisted crown adds a romantic touch to any occasion.
Start by taking two sections from the front of your head and twist them towards each other over the back section of your hair.
Secure them together with pins or small elastics, leaving the rest of your locks flowing downwards.
This style works beautifully with floral accessories or delicate hairpieces.
Sophisticated flair
Elegant side bun
An elegant side bun gives you that sophisticated flair, perfect for any occasion.
Just sweep all your hair to one side, twist it loosely, and pin it near the ear or lower neck area, depending on how low you want the bun to be.
This gives you an asymmetrical look, adding interest and volume to the overall appearance.