How to nail a pixie haircut
What's the story
Pixie cuts are a timeless hairstyle that combines elegance with a touch of boldness. Ideal for those looking to make a statement without the hassle of long hair, pixie cuts can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions. Whether you are heading to a formal event or just want to elevate your everyday look, mastering the art of styling pixie cuts can add versatility and flair to your appearance.
Tip 1
Sleek and polished look
For a sleek and polished look, use a straightener to smooth out any curls or waves.
Apply a lightweight serum or oil to add shine and reduce frizz.
This style is perfect for professional settings or formal events where you want your hair to look impeccably neat.
Tip 2
Textured volume boost
To add texture and volume to your pixie cut, use a volumizing mousse or spray.
Work it through damp hair before blow-drying with a round brush to lift the roots.
This style gives a playful, yet sophisticated vibe, ideal for casual outings or social gatherings.
Tip 3
Asymmetrical edge
An asymmetrical pixie cut adds an edgy twist to the classic style.
Ask your stylist for longer layers on one side, and use styling gel or wax to define the edges.
This bold look is perfect for those who want their hairstyle to reflect their unique personality.
Tip 4
Soft Waves addition
Adding soft waves can soften the sharp lines of a pixie cut, giving it an effortlessly chic appearance.
Use a curling wand on small sections of hair, then gently tousle them with your fingers for natural movement.
This style works well for both day-to-day wear and special occasions.
Tip 5
Accessorizing your pixie cut
Accessories are an easy way to amp up any pixie cut.
Headbands, clips, and pins can add a dash of glam without changing the cut itself.
Pick accessories that go with the occasion and your outfit, and they will make your hairstyle stand out effortlessly.