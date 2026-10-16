Hairstyle: How to style tousled waves
What's the story
Tousled waves are the perfect way to achieve that effortlessly chic look. Whether you are heading to a casual brunch or a formal event, these waves can amp up your style quotient without putting in too much effort. With the right techniques and tools, you can get this timeless hairstyle at home. Here are some practical tips to help you master the art of tousled waves.
Tip 1
Use the right tools
To get perfect tousled waves, invest in a good quality curling iron or wand. A one-inch barrel is ideal for creating those loose, beachy waves.
Do not forget to use a heat protectant spray before styling to protect your hair from damage.
A wide-tooth comb or fingers can help separate the curls for a more natural look.
Tip 2
Apply styling products wisely
Styling products are key to keeping your waves in place all day long.
Use a sea salt spray or texturizing mousse on damp hair before blow-drying for added volume and texture.
Once styled, finish off with a light-hold hairspray to keep the waves intact, without making them stiff.
Tip 3
Master the technique
The key to achieving tousled waves is in the technique.
Start by sectioning your hair into manageable parts, and wrap each section around the curling iron away from your face.
Hold each curl for about 10 seconds before releasing it gently.
Once all sections are done, run your fingers through your hair to break up any tight curls.
Tip 4
Maintain healthy hair
Healthy hair is key to getting those perfect tousled waves.
Regular trims prevent split ends and keep your hair looking its best.
Use deep conditioning treatments once a week to keep your hair moisturized, and prevent it from looking frizzy or dry after styling.
This way, you can achieve and maintain the desired wave look without compromising on hair health.