Don't toss wallpaper scraps! Try these decor ideas
What's the story
Upcycling wallpaper scraps is a creative way to reduce waste while adding a personal touch to your home. Instead of tossing out leftover wallpaper, you can transform it into functional and decorative items that enhance your living space. This not only promotes sustainability but also allows you to express your style without spending much. Here are some practical ideas for upcycling wallpaper scraps into home decor.
Tip 1
Create unique picture frames
Transforming wallpaper scraps into picture frames is an easy and rewarding project.
Simply cut the wallpaper to fit around a plain frame or directly onto cardboard for a lightweight option.
This way, you can add color and pattern to your walls without spending much.
Choose designs that complement your existing decor for a cohesive look.
Tip 2
Design custom storage boxes
Wallpaper scraps can also be used to cover plain storage boxes, giving them a new lease of life.
By wrapping boxes with wallpaper, you create attractive storage solutions for various items, like magazines, toys, or office supplies.
Pick patterns that match the room's theme to make these boxes both practical and stylish.
Tip 3
Craft decorative wall art
Using wallpaper scraps to create wall art is an innovative way to showcase your creativity.
Cut out shapes or patterns from the wallpaper, and arrange them on canvas or directly onto the wall for an eye-catching display.
This method allows you to experiment with different designs without committing to permanent changes in your home.
Tip 4
Make personalized bookmarks
For those who love reading, personalized bookmarks made from wallpaper scraps are both functional and decorative.
Simply cut the wallpaper into bookmark-sized strips, and laminate them for durability.
These custom bookmarks add a personal touch to your reading experience while making good use of leftover materials.
Tip 5
Design custom lampshades
Transforming plain lampshades by covering them with wallpaper scraps can add a unique flair to any room.
Carefully measure and cut the wallpaper according to the size of the lampshade, and then adhere it using glue or double-sided tape.
This project allows you to incorporate bold patterns or colors that might not work elsewhere in your decor scheme.