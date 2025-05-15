Nourish your plants with these fruit-based hacks
What's the story
Indoor plants can flourish with appropriate care, and hydration is an integral part of that care.
While water is important, fruit-based solutions can give your plants added nutrients to flourish.
These natural solutions are easy to make and provide an eco-friendly way to nourish your plants.
Here are five fruit-based solutions that can keep your indoor plants hydrated and healthy.
#1
Banana peel water for nutrient boost
Banana peels are loaded with potassium, which helps plants grow better.
To prepare banana peel water, you can soak banana peels in water for two to three days.
The solution can be used to water your plants once a week. This hydrates as well as nourishes the plants and helps roots develop better and the plants grow healthier.
#2
Citrus peel infusion for pest control
Citrus peels are rich in natural oils that can keep pests away while moisturizing the soil.
To make a citrus peel infusion, boil citrus peels in water and allow it to cool before applying it on your plants.
This solution keeps pests at bay while also moisturizes the soil, making it a great dual-purpose treatment.
#3
Apple cider vinegar solution for pH balance
Apple cider vinegar can also help balance the pH level of the soil, allowing plants to absorb nutrients better.
Simply mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with one liter of water and use this solution sparingly on acid-loving plants like ferns or gardenias once in a few weeks.
This maintains optimal soil conditions without over-acidifying.
#4
Pineapple juice dilution for enzyme support
Pineapple juice is rich in bromelain enzymes that help break down organic matter in the soil, improving nutrient availability for plants.
Dilute pineapple juice with equal parts water before applying it to your indoor plants once a month.
This way, they get the hydration they need along with the benefits of these enzymes.
#5
Watermelon rind soak for moisture retention
Watermelon rinds are extremely high on moisture content and can serve as a natural hydrating agent for indoor plants.
Chop watermelon rinds into small pieces and soak them overnight in water. Strain out solids before using this liquid as plant feed weekly during warmer months.
This is when extra hydration is needed most by houseplants thriving indoors under controlled environments.