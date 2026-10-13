Get better at ice skating with these simple tips
What's the story
Ice skating is one of the best ways to improve your endurance and balance. The sport requires a combination of strength, agility, and coordination. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced skater, focusing on specific techniques can help you get better at these two aspects. Here are some practical tips to improve your endurance and balance through ice skating.
Tip 1
Focus on proper posture
Maintaining proper posture is key to balance while ice skating.
Keep your knees slightly bent and your back straight. This position helps distribute your weight evenly over the skates, giving you better control.
Keep your arms slightly out to the sides for additional stability.
Practicing this posture regularly will improve your overall balance on the ice.
Tip 2
Incorporate interval training
Interval training is an effective way to boost endurance levels.
While ice skating, alternate between periods of high-intensity skating and slower-paced recovery laps.
This method simulates real-life skating conditions where you need to exert yourself quickly before recovering.
Over time, interval training can significantly increase your cardiovascular endurance and allow you to skate longer without tiring.
Tip 3
Practice balance drills
Balance drills are essential for improving stability on ice skates.
Try standing on one leg while gliding across the rink, or doing small circles with one foot lifted off the ground.
These exercises challenge your core muscles and improve proprioception, which is the body's ability to sense movement and position in space.
Tip 4
Engage in strength training off-ice
Strength training off-ice also contributes to better endurance and balance on skates.
Focus on exercises that target leg muscles, such as squats, lunges, and calf raises.
Core strengthening exercises like planks or Russian twists also help maintain stability during skating maneuvers.
Regular strength training enhances muscle endurance over time.
Tip 5
Maintain a consistent practice schedule
Consistency is key when it comes to improving endurance and balance through ice skating.
Set aside regular practice sessions each week, ensuring you get enough time on the ice to refine your skills.
Over time, consistent practice will lead to noticeable improvements in both areas, making you a more proficient skater overall.