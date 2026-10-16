5 easy isometric exercises for a rock-solid core
What's the story
Isometric exercises are a great way to improve stability and strengthen muscles without the need for any equipment. These exercises involve contracting muscles without changing their length, which makes them perfect for improving core stability. By adding isometric exercises to your routine, you can improve balance, posture, and overall body control. Here are five effective isometric exercises that can help you build a stronger core and better stability.
Plank
Plank hold for core strength
The plank hold is one of the most effective isometric exercises for core strengthening.
For this exercise, you need to lie face down and lift your body with your forearms and toes, keeping it straight from head to heels.
This engages your entire core, including the abs and lower back muscles.
Holding the plank position for 30 seconds to 1 minute can improve endurance and stability over time.
Wall sit
Wall sit for lower body endurance
The wall sit is an amazing exercise to build endurance in the lower body muscles.
Stand with your back against a wall and slide down until your knees are bent at a right angle, as if sitting on an invisible chair.
Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, and ensure your knees don't extend past your toes.
Hold this position for as long as you can to strengthen quads, hamstrings, and glutes.
Glute bridge
Glute bridge hold for hip stability
The glute bridge hold targets the hips, lower back, and core muscles.
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart.
Lift your hips toward the ceiling until they form a straight line from shoulders to knees.
Hold this position without letting hips sag or rise too high, engaging glutes throughout.
Hollow hold
Hollow body hold for full-body engagement
The hollow body hold engages multiple muscle groups at once, enhancing overall stability.
Lie on your back with arms extended overhead and legs straight out in front of you.
Lift both arms and legs slightly off the ground while pressing your lower back into the floor.
Keep the tension throughout your body as you maintain this shape like a banana or boat.
This exercise improves coordination and balance.
Side plank
Side plank hold for oblique activation
The side plank hold focuses on oblique muscles, which are essential for lateral stability.
Lie on one side with legs stacked and propped up by one forearm.
Ensure your elbow is directly under your shoulder.
Lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this position, either with feet together or staggered for added difficulty.
This exercise enhances side-to-side balance and control.