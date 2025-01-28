These breakfast dishes are rich in anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant
What's the story
Anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants found in dark-colored fruits and vegetables, have been shown to enhance cognitive function and support visual health.
By including anthocyanin-rich foods in your breakfast, you can start your day with a tasty and nutritious meal.
This article features traditional and delicious Indian breakfast options packed with anthocyanins, perfect for supporting both cognitive enhancement and visual health.
Recipe 1
Purple yam paratha
Purple yam, or kand, provides a rich source of anthocyanins.
To include it in your meals, consider preparing purple yam parathas.
Grate the yam and mix it with whole wheat flour, adding spices and herbs to form the dough.
Cook these parathas on a tawa until they become golden brown on both sides.
Serve them hot with yogurt or pickle for a healthy start to your day.
Recipe 2
Berry-infused idlis
Idlis are a traditional South Indian breakfast food prepared from fermented rice and lentil batter.
To supercharge them with anthocyanins, simply puree some berries (blueberries or blackberries would be great) and mix it into the batter before steaming.
The resulting berry idlis add a fun and nutritious spin to the classic recipe, and they're packed with health benefits.
Recipe 3
Beetroot dosa
Another popular South Indian dish, dosa, can be made anthocyanin-rich by adding beetroot to the batter.
Simply puree cooked beetroot and mix it into the traditional dosa batter made of rice and urad dal (black lentils).
The result? Stunningly pink dosas that are not only eye-catching but also packed with health benefits.
Serve them with coconut chutney or sambar for a complete meal.
Recipe 4
Black rice pudding
Black rice, or forbidden rice, is a potent source of anthocyanins.
If you're looking for a sweet introduction, black rice pudding is the way to go.
Simmer it with milk, cardamom, and your choice of sweeteners until you reach a creamy consistency.
Top with nuts and fruits for added nutrition and texture.
This dish combines health benefits with a taste of India.