Try these 5 easy recipes featuring African wormwood
What's the story
African wormwood (Artemisia afra) is a super fragrant herb with deep roots in Africa.
While it's been used as medicine for ages, it's now making a splash in the kitchen too.
Check out these five fun ways to add African wormwood to your meals. Not only will it make your food taste amazing, but it's also super healthy!
Tea time
Aromatic infusions for teas
The dried African wormwood can be used to make a delicious and aromatic tea.
Just add a small handful of dried leaves to boiling water and let it steep for five to seven minutes.
Not only is this herbal tea a comforting drink, but it also helps with digestion.
If you're interested in experiencing traditional African flavors, adding this special herb to your daily tea routine will be a treat.
Soup seasoning
Flavorful soup enhancements
A teaspoon of finely chopped leaves added to vegetable or lentil soups during the last few minutes of cooking imparts a distinctive earthy tone that harmonizes with the natural flavors of the ingredients.
This culinary secret unlocks the essence of Africa, infusing everyday meals with the continent's unique character.
Dressing delight
Innovative salad dressings
Whip up a unique salad dressing by combining olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, and a sprinkle of finely chopped African wormwood leaves.
This dressing doesn't just elevate any salad - it also harnesses the health-boosting properties of this multi-purpose herb.
Remember, a little goes a long way - too much can be a bit much!
Veggie marinade
Herbal marinades for vegetables
Infusing veggies with a marinade starring African wormwood takes them to a whole new level of deliciousness.
Mix olive oil, lemon zest, salt, pepper, and finely chopped wormwood leaves to create a flavorful blend.
Coat your favorite veggies in this marinade before roasting or grilling them. This imparts a unique flavor that perfectly enhances their natural taste.
Baked goodness
Enriched baking goods
Baking with African wormwood infuses a unique flavor that elevates traditional recipes to new heights of deliciousness.
Finely ground wormwood leaves can be incorporated into bread doughs or savory pastry fillings, imparting a fragrant touch of Africa that tantalizes the senses.
Remember to use it sparingly, though. Start with just a pinch or two in your recipe. It has a strong flavor, and a little goes a long way!