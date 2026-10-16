Foodies, these Italian snacks are unmissable

Crispy breadsticks, or grissini, are thin and crunchy snacks that originated in the region of Piemonte.

These long, slender breadsticks are usually flavored with olive oil, and sometimes sprinkled with sesame seeds or herbs.

They make for an ideal accompaniment to soups and salads, or can be enjoyed on their own as a snack.

Their light texture and subtle flavor make them a favorite among those looking for something simple yet satisfying.