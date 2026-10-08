5 classic Indian recipes that use jaggery
What's the story
Jaggery, an unrefined sugar product, is a staple in most Indian kitchens. Prepared from sugarcane or palm sap, it is a healthier alternative to refined sugar, thanks to its rich mineral content. Jaggery is used in a variety of Indian dishes, be it desserts or savory preparations, for the depth of flavor it adds. Here are five traditional Indian recipes that use jaggery as a key ingredient.
Dish 1
Sweet pongal with jaggery delight
Sweet pongal is a popular South Indian dish prepared with rice and lentils. Jaggery adds sweetness and richness to this dish.
To prepare sweet pongal, cook rice and moong dal together until soft. Melt jaggery with water to form a syrup, and mix it with the cooked rice-dal mixture.
Garnish with ghee-roasted cashews and raisins for added texture and flavor.
Dish 2
Jaggery rice: A festive favorite
Jaggery rice is a festive favorite in many parts of India.
The dish is prepared by cooking basmati rice with grated jaggery, cardamom powder, and saffron strands.
The sweetness of jaggery balances the aromatic spices, making it a perfect dish for celebrations.
You can garnish it with nuts like almonds or pistachios for an extra crunch.
Dish 3
Chikki: A crunchy jaggery treat
Chikki is a popular snack made by mixing nuts or seeds with melted jaggery. It is available in several variations, including peanut chikki and sesame seed chikki.
To prepare chikki, roast your choice of nuts or seeds until golden brown.
Cook jaggery with water until it reaches a hard ball stage before mixing it with the roasted ingredients and letting it cool into bars.
Dish 4
Jaggery syrup for drizzling joy
Jaggery syrup makes for an amazing drizzle over desserts like pancakes or waffles, adding natural sweetness without refined sugars.
To make this syrup at home, dissolve grated jaggery in equal parts water over low heat until fully dissolved.
Strain, if necessary, before storing in an airtight container.
Dish 5
Gur ka halwa: Comforting dessert
Gur ka halwa is a comforting dessert made by cooking semolina with ghee, sugar, and spices, like cardamom powder.
The addition of jaggery gives it a unique depth of flavor. It makes the dessert even more delicious.
This dish is perfect for those who love traditional Indian sweets. It is ideal for special occasions and family gatherings.