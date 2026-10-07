Jicama: The ultra-crunchy, low-carb snack you'll love
What's the story
Jicama, a crunchy root vegetable, is fast becoming a favorite as a healthy snack option. With its refreshing taste and crisp texture, jicama makes a great alternative to regular snacks such as carrot sticks. Not only is jicama low in calories, but it is also packed with nutrients such as vitamin C and fiber. Here's why you should add jicama to your snacking routine.
#1
Nutritional benefits of jicama
Jicama is loaded with essential nutrients that promote good health.
It is rich in vitamin C, which boosts the immune system, and fiber, which promotes digestion.
With only 38 calories per 100 grams, it makes for a weight-friendly snack.
The high water content also keeps you hydrated while you snack on it.
#2
Versatile culinary uses
The versatility of jicama in the kitchen is unmatched.
You can eat it raw, sliced or cubed, in salads or as a dip with hummus or salsa.
You can also cook it by sautéing or roasting to add texture to your dishes without overpowering flavors.
Its mild taste makes it blend well with various ingredients.
#3
Cost-effective snacking option
Choosing jicama as a snack can also be easy on your wallet.
Priced at about ₹100 per kilogram in most markets, it is an economical choice compared to other specialty health foods.
Given its long shelf life when stored properly in cool conditions, you can make the most of your purchase without compromising on quality.
#4
Tips for selecting and storing jicama
When choosing jicama at the store, pick firm ones with smooth skin and no blemishes or soft spots.
Smaller ones are usually sweeter than larger ones.
For storage, keep them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, like potatoes or onions, but not in the refrigerator, as cold temperatures can alter their texture.