Jump rope v/s roller skating: Which keeps you fitter?

Jump rope and roller skating are two extremely popular cardiovascular exercises that come with their own unique sets of benefits. Both exercises can improve heart health, boost endurance, and burn a good number of calories. However, they vary in terms of intensity, accessibility, and the level of skill required. Knowing this can help you choose the right workout for your fitness goals and lifestyle.

#1 Calorie burn efficiency Jump rope is notorious for burning high number of calories. A 70kg person can burn 10-16 calories per minute jumping rope at a moderate pace. Roller skating also burns calories efficiently but usually at a slightly lower rate than jump rope. The same person would burn about eight-12 calories per minute roller skating at a moderate speed.

#2 Skill level requirements Jumping rope requires a fair amount of coordination and timing but is also fairly easy to pick up with practice. While it may take beginners some time to get the rhythm right, they can progress quickly with regular practice sessions. Roller skating requires a lot of balance and control over movement, which may take longer for beginners to get the hang of, than jumping rope.

#3 Equipment accessibility Jump ropes are cheap and easily portable. They can be used by anyone regardless of their budget or space constraints. You can use them indoors or outdoors without much setup time or space allocation apart from an open area, free from furniture pieces or low-hanging objects that can interfere during use sessions. Roller skates require a bigger investment upfront.