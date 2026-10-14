How to make Karnataka's traditional sweet, karadant, at home
What's the story
Karadant is a traditional sweet dish from Karnataka. This delicious and healthy dish is made with jaggery, rice flour, and sesame seeds. It is not only delicious but also loaded with nutrients, making it a perfect start to the day. Karadant is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Its unique taste and texture make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Ingredients
Ingredients for Karadant
To prepare karadant, you will need rice flour, jaggery, sesame seeds, and water.
Rice flour serves as the base of the dish, while jaggery adds sweetness and depth of flavor.
Sesame seeds give an additional crunch and nutritional benefits.
These simple ingredients are easily available in most Indian kitchens.
Preparation
Preparation steps
Start by melting jaggery with a little water until it becomes syrupy.
In another bowl, mix rice flour with roasted sesame seeds.
Slowly add the jaggery syrup to this mixture, kneading it into a dough-like consistency.
Once well-mixed, shape small balls or flat discs, as preferred.
Allow them to cool before serving.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits
Karadant offers several health benefits owing to its ingredients.
Jaggery is rich in iron and helps with digestion, while sesame seeds provide healthy fats and protein.
Rice flour is gluten-free and provides energy through carbohydrates.
Together, they make a wholesome breakfast option that keeps you energized through the morning.
Serving tips
Tips for serving karadant
Karadant can be served as is or with accompaniments like coconut chutney or fresh fruits for added flavor variety.
It pairs well with hot beverages like tea or coffee for those who enjoy contrasting tastes in their meals.
Experimenting with different shapes can also make it more appealing visually when serving guests or family members at home.