Add Katie Ledecky's favorite books to your reading list
Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Katie Ledecky has made waves not only in the pool but also in her mental and physical preparation strategies.
In addition to her intense training regimen, Ledecky stresses the importance of a well-rounded education through reading.
She suggests several books for those striving to reach their personal bests, focusing on mindfulness, science of success, resilience, and nutrition.
Mindfulness
'Wherever You Go, There You Are' by Jon Kabat-Zinn
For those looking to incorporate mindfulness into their daily routine, Ledecky recommends Wherever You Go, There You Are by Jon Kabat-Zinn.
This book distills the essence of mindfulness into simple, accessible concepts, empowering readers to cultivate presence, reduce stress, and ultimately, perform at their best.
It's a game-changer for focus and performance, not just in sports but also in life.
Success
'Peak' by Anders Ericsson
Peak: Secrets from the New Science of Expertise by Anders Ericsson and Robert Pool explores the path to achieving world-class performance in various fields.
It emphasizes that deliberate practice, not innate talent, is the key to mastering skills and achieving success.
Ledecky attributes her understanding of how "concentrated effort could lead to huge improvements" to this book, which significantly impacted her approach to both training and competition.
Resilience
'Unbroken' by Laura Hillenbrand
Katie Ledecky is hugely inspired by Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand.
This powerful biography tells the story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympian turned World War II hero who survived unthinkable hardships.
Capturing the heart of human resilience and indomitable spirit, it shows how perseverance can triumph over even the harshest adversities.
This book is a "testament to the strength of the human spirit."
Nutrition
'Eat & Run' by Scott Jurek
Nutrition is key to any athlete's performance.
In Eat & Run, Scott Jurek chronicles his journey as an ultramarathon runner fueled by a plant-based diet.
The book doesn't advocate a particular diet, but emphasizes how optimal nutrition facilitates peak performance and health.
Katie Ledecky says these insights are "vital for anyone striving to excel," teaching lessons in mindfulness, the science of success, resilience, and nutrition.