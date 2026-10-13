How to make authentic Sri Lankan katta sambol at home
What's the story
Katta sambol is a popular Sri Lankan street breakfast dish, which is a spicy chili paste served with rice. It is a staple in many Sri Lankan homes and street vendors. The dish is known for its bold flavors and simplicity, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Katta sambol is usually made with dried red chilies, onions, salt, and lime juice, giving it a tangy kick.
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Ingredients and preparation
To prepare katta sambol, dried red chilies are ground into a paste with onions and salt.
Lime juice is added for tanginess. Some variations may include coconut or garlic for extra flavor.
The mixture is then served as a condiment with rice or flatbreads. The key to its flavor lies in the balance of spice and acidity.
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Cultural significance
Katta sambol holds cultural importance in Sri Lanka, as it represents the country's love for spicy food.
It is usually eaten at breakfast but can also be enjoyed at any time of the day.
The dish reflects Sri Lanka's culinary traditions and the locals's preference for bold flavors.
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Street vendor experience
Street vendors serve katta sambol as part of traditional breakfast platters with rice or flatbreads.
These vendors usually prepare fresh batches daily, ensuring authenticity and flavor.
Eating at street stalls gives an authentic taste of local cuisine, where you can see how different families prepare this beloved dish.
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Tips for enjoying katta sambol
When trying katta sambol for the first time, pair it with plain rice or roti to balance its spiciness.
If you're not used to spicy foods, start with a small amount before adding more as you get used to the heat level.
Experimenting with different accompaniments can also enhance your experience of this flavorful condiment.