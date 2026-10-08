Into kayaking? Explore Lesotho's crystal-clear rivers
What's the story
Lesotho, a small landlocked country in Southern Africa, is famous for its stunning highland rivers. These waterways provide an amazing opportunity for kayaking enthusiasts to explore the untouched beauty of the region. With its rugged terrain and crystal-clear waters, Lesotho's rivers are a perfect getaway for those looking for an adventure off the beaten path. Here are some insights into kayaking these highland rivers.
Orange River
Exploring the Orange River
The Orange River is one of Lesotho's most famous waterways. It flows through some of the most picturesque landscapes, making it ideal for kayaking.
The river's calm stretches make it perfect for both beginners and experienced kayakers.
As you paddle along, you will witness breathtaking views of mountains and valleys, making every stroke worthwhile.
Makhaleng River
Navigating the Makhaleng River
The Makhaleng River is another gem in Lesotho's highlands. Famous for its thrilling rapids, it is a favorite among adventure seekers looking for a challenge.
The river winds through remote areas, giving kayakers a chance to experience the country's natural beauty up close.
However, due to its unpredictable currents, it is recommended that only experienced paddlers attempt this route.
Senqu River
Discovering the Senqu River
The Senqu River is among Lesotho's longest rivers and provides a mix of calm waters and exciting rapids.
It is perfect for day-long excursions, where you can camp on its banks and soak in the tranquility of nature.
The river passes through diverse ecosystems, giving you a chance to see various plant and animal species along the way.
Safety tips
Tips for safe kayaking in Lesotho
When kayaking in Lesotho's highland rivers, safety should be your priority.
Always wear a life jacket, and check your gear before heading out.
Be aware of weather conditions, as they can change rapidly in mountainous areas.
If you are new to kayaking or unfamiliar with certain routes, consider hiring a local guide who knows the terrain well.