Kayaking or trekking: Which burns more calories?
What's the story
Kayaking and trekking are two of the most popular outdoor activities that provide unique health benefits. While both activities promote physical fitness, they do so in different ways. Kayaking is an excellent way to improve upper body strength and cardiovascular health, while trekking is great for building lower body strength and endurance. Knowing the health benefits of each can help you choose the right activity for your fitness goals.
#1
Upper body strength benefits of kayaking
Kayaking mainly works out your arms, shoulders, and back.
The repetitive motion of paddling builds muscle endurance and increases strength in these areas.
Regular kayaking sessions can increase your upper body muscle tone and improve your posture by strengthening the muscles that support your spine.
This activity also improves grip strength, which is important for everyday tasks.
#2
Cardiovascular health through kayaking
Kayaking is a great cardiovascular workout that gets your heart pumping and improves circulation.
The aerobic nature of kayaking helps in burning calories and managing weight.
Regular participation in this activity can improve your cardiovascular endurance by increasing lung capacity and reducing resting heart rate over time.
#3
Lower body strength from trekking
Trekking mainly works out the lower body, especially the legs and core.
The varied terrain of trails challenges these muscles, building strength as you climb hills or navigate uneven paths.
Trekking also improves balance and coordination by requiring you to adjust to different surfaces with every step.
#4
Endurance building with trekking
Trekking is an endurance sport that requires stamina for longer periods.
It improves cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate over extended periods without high-intensity bursts, as some other exercises do.
Regular treks can improve your endurance levels significantly, making it easier to perform daily activities with less fatigue.