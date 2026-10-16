How to sort photos by date on Mac
What's the story
Organizing photos by date on a Mac can be a simple and efficient task with the right tools and techniques. Whether you're looking to declutter your photo library or just want to keep your memories in chronological order, macOS provides several ways to help you achieve this. Here are some practical tips to help you sort your photos by date, ensuring easy access and management of your digital memories.
Tip 1
Use the Photos app for organization
The Photos app on Mac is a great tool to organize images by date. When you import photos, the app automatically sorts them by the date they were taken.
You can view these images in the Photos tab, where they are arranged in chronological order.
This makes it easy to browse through your collection based on when each photo was captured.
Tip 2
Create Smart Albums for specific dates
Smart Albums in the Photos app can be used to create dynamic collections based on specific date criteria.
For example, you can create a Smart Album that includes all photos taken within a certain date range.
This way, you can quickly access images from particular periods without manually sorting through your entire library.
Tip 3
Utilize Finder for file sorting
If you prefer not to use the Photos app, Finder also allows you to sort image files by date at the file level.
Simply open Finder, navigate to the folder containing your images, and select Sort By from the view options menu.
Choose Date Created or Date Modified, and your files will be arranged accordingly.
Tip 4
Adjust date information if needed
Sometimes, the date information of a photo may be incorrect or missing.
You can easily correct this using the Photos app or Preview on Mac.
In the Photos app, select a photo and click on Info to edit its date details.
In Preview, go to Tools and select Show Inspector, then adjust the date under the Exif tab.
This ensures all your photos are accurately dated.
Tip 5
Back up organized photos regularly
Once you have sorted your photos by date, it is important to back them up regularly.
Use Time Machine or another backup solution to ensure that your organized photo library is safe from potential data loss.
Regular backups give you peace of mind, knowing that your memories are preserved, even if something happens to your Mac.