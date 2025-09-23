Kettlebell halo: A must-do exercise for strong shoulders

The kettlebell halo is a versatile exercise that can improve shoulder stability and core strength. It involves moving a kettlebell around your head in a circular motion, engaging multiple muscle groups. This movement not only strengthens the shoulders but also enhances flexibility and coordination. Including the kettlebell halo in your workout routine can help you achieve better posture and reduce the risk of injury during other exercises.

Tip 1 Proper form for maximum benefits Maintaining proper form is key to reaping the benefits of the kettlebell halo. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell by its handles. Keep your elbows close to your body as you raise it above your head. Move it around your head in a controlled manner, keeping your core engaged and back straight. This prevents strain on your neck and spine while ensuring effective muscle engagement.

Tip 2 Incorporating breathing techniques Breathing techniques can greatly improve performance during the kettlebell halo exercise. Inhale deeply as you lift the kettlebell above your head, and exhale slowly while moving it around in a circle. This rhythmic breathing helps maintain focus, control, and stability throughout the movement. It also ensures that you are getting enough oxygen to fuel your muscles during this demanding exercise.

Tip 3 Gradually increasing weight for progression To see continuous improvement in strength and endurance, gradually increase the weight of the kettlebell used for halos. Start with a lighter weight to master form and technique before moving on to heavier options. Progressive overload challenges muscles more effectively over time, leading to better results in shoulder stability and core strength.