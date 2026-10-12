5 easy khichdi varieties you need to try
What's the story
Khichdi is a comforting Indian dish made with rice and lentils. It is easy to prepare and can be customized with different spices, vegetables, and other ingredients. From simple dal khichdi to tangy lemon khichdi, there are many delicious variations to enjoy. Here are five types of khichdi worth trying at home.
Dish 1
Classic masoor dal khichdi
Masoor dal khichdi is a simple and comforting dish made with red lentils and rice. Its mild flavor and soft texture make it a satisfying meal.
You can garnish it with ghee and serve it with pickles or papad for extra flavor.
This wholesome combination is ideal for anyone looking for a light yet filling meal
Dish 2
Spicy moong dal khichdi
Spicy moong dal khichdi is a flavorful option for those who enjoy a little heat in their food.
Made with yellow moong dal and rice, it gets its taste from spices such as cumin and turmeric.
Green chilies can add extra heat, while the soft, creamy texture balances the spices. Serve it hot for a comforting and satisfying meal.
Dish 3
Vegetable khichdi delight
Vegetable khichdi combines the comfort of rice and lentils with the goodness of vegetables.
You can add peas, carrots, beans, and other vegetables to make it more colorful and flavorful.
The vegetables also add variety to the dish's texture.
This version is a convenient way to include more vegetables in your meals while enjoying a warm and filling dish.
Dish 4
Coconut-infused khichdi
Coconut-infused khichdi gives the traditional dish a mild, creamy twist.
Adding coconut milk while cooking creates a rich texture and a subtle sweetness.
You can enhance its flavor with spices and garnish it with fried onions or crispy papad.
This variation is a good choice for anyone who enjoys experimenting with familiar recipes and trying new flavor combinations.
Dish 5
Lemon zest khichdi
Lemon khichdi adds a refreshing tang to the traditional rice and lentil dish.
A squeeze of fresh lemon juice before serving brightens its flavor without overpowering the other ingredients.
Ginger and green chilies can add warmth and spice, creating a pleasant balance of flavors.
This simple variation is ideal for those who prefer a light, tangy twist on classic khichdi.