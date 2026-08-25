How to make a sunflower seed granola
What's the story
Sunflower seed granola is a delicious and nutritious way to start your day. This breakfast option combines the crunch of granola with the health benefits of sunflower seeds, giving you a balanced meal that can keep you energized all morning. With its rich nutrient profile, sunflower seed granola makes for an easy-to-prepare breakfast that can be customized to suit your taste. Here are five ways to enjoy this wholesome breakfast.
Tip 1
Simple sunflower seed granola recipe
To make a basic sunflower seed granola, mix rolled oats, honey, or maple syrup, and sunflower seeds in equal proportions.
Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Let it cool before storing in an airtight container.
This recipe gives you a crunchy base that you can enjoy plain or with toppings.
Tip 2
Add fruits for extra flavor
Enhance your sunflower seed granola by adding dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, or apricots.
These not only add natural sweetness but also provide additional vitamins and minerals.
You can mix the dried fruits into the granola before baking, or sprinkle them on top after it has cooled.
The combination of fruits and seeds makes for a flavorful breakfast option.
Tip 3
Incorporate yogurt for creaminess
Pairing sunflower seed granola with yogurt adds creaminess and protein to your meal.
Simply layer some yogurt in a bowl, top it with granola, and add fresh fruits, like berries or banana slices, if you like.
This combination gives you a satisfying texture contrast while boosting your protein intake.
Tip 4
Use milk alternatives for variety
For those who prefer plant-based options, using milk alternatives like almond milk or soy milk can be an excellent choice with sunflower seed granola.
These alternatives provide different flavors that complement the nutty taste of the seeds, while keeping it light on calories compared to regular dairy milk.
Tip 5
Sweeten naturally with honey or maple syrup
If you want to sweeten your sunflower seed granola without refined sugars, use natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup while preparing it.
Drizzle them over your bowl just before serving if you want more sweetness, without altering its nutritional value significantly.