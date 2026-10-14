Ghugni: The spicy Bengali street food you must try
What's the story
Kolkata's ghugni is a delicious street breakfast that has won hearts with its spicy and flavorful profile. A staple in the city's morning routine, ghugni is a savory dish made from dried yellow peas cooked with a medley of spices. Available at street stalls across Kolkata, this dish is not just affordable but also filling, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
#1
The perfect blend of spices
Ghugni is famous for its unique blend of spices that give it an irresistible taste.
Turmeric, cumin, coriander, and garam masala are some of the key ingredients that go into its preparation.
These spices not only add flavor but also make the dish aromatic.
The careful balance of these spices ensures that each bite is packed with flavor, making ghugni a must-try for spice lovers.
#2
Nutritional benefits of ghugni
Apart from being delicious, ghugni is also nutritious.
The dried yellow peas used in the dish are high in protein and fiber, which makes them a filling option to start the day.
They also provide essential nutrients like iron and magnesium.
Eating ghugni can keep you energized throughout the morning, while also giving you the nutrition you need.
#3
Variations across Kolkata
While the basic preparation of ghugni remains the same, different parts of Kolkata have their own unique twists to the dish.
Some vendors add potatoes or other vegetables to make it heartier, while others may use different types of chutneys or garnishes for added flavor.
These variations give you a chance to taste different versions of this iconic breakfast item.
#4
Tips for enjoying ghugni
To enjoy ghugni to the fullest, try pairing it with some local accompaniments like puffed rice or flatbreads such as luchi or paratha.
These pairings complement the flavors of ghugni beautifully and add texture to your meal experience.
Also, do not hesitate to ask for extra toppings like chopped onions or coriander leaves for an enhanced taste profile.