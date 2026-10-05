How Kuba cloth is shaping eco-friendly accessory trends

Kuba cloth is made from the fibers of the raffia palm tree, which grows abundantly in Central Africa.

The process of making the cloth is labor-intensive and requires great skill.

Artisans weave intricate patterns into the fabric using traditional techniques passed down through generations.

Each piece tells a story and reflects the cultural heritage of its makers.

This craftsmanship adds value to accessories made with Kuba cloth, making them unique and sought after.