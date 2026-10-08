Landmine press: Try this underrated exercise for full-body strength
What's the story
The landmine press is an underrated exercise that can give you a full-body workout. Using a landmine setup, it targets multiple muscle groups while improving your stability and strength. This movement is ideal for those looking to add variety to their routine without needing much equipment. By focusing on the landmine press, you can improve your fitness levels and get a well-rounded workout.
Equipment basics
Understanding the landmine setup
The landmine setup comprises a barbell anchored at one end to a pivot point on the floor. This allows for a range of motion that is not possible with standard free weights.
The other end of the barbell is lifted and moved in various directions, targeting different muscles.
The setup is commonly available in gyms, but it can also be easily replicated at home with minimal investment.
Muscle activation
Engaging multiple muscle groups
The landmine press engages several muscle groups, including the shoulders, chest, triceps, and core.
As you lift and press the barbell overhead or at an angle, these muscles work together to stabilize your body and perform the movement correctly.
This full-body muscle engagement makes the landmine press an efficient exercise for building overall strength and endurance.
Core involvement
Enhancing stability and balance
One of the biggest advantages of doing the landmine press is that it improves your core stability and balance.
As you lift the barbell, your core has to engage to keep your body stable and upright.
This added demand not only improves your posture but also helps you with other exercises that require balance and coordination.
Exercise variation
Versatility in workout routines
The landmine press is versatile and can be modified to suit different fitness levels and goals.
It can be performed standing or kneeling, with variations like the single-arm press or rotational movements for added complexity.
These variations allow you to tailor your workout routine according to your specific needs while keeping it interesting.
Technique focus
Tips for effective execution
To perform the landmine press effectively, start with proper form by keeping your feet shoulder-width apart and engaging your core throughout the movement.
Ensure that your grip is secure on the barbell's end while maintaining a neutral spine position.
Gradually increase resistance as you gain confidence in executing each variation correctly, without compromising technique or safety.