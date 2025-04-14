Explore Europe on a budget: 5 smart ways to travel
What's the story
Exploring European cities can be a thrilling yet daunting task, particularly when you're attempting to minimize expenses on local transport.
With a wide range of options, including buses, trams, bicycles, and metro networks, tourists can discover ways to roam around without exhausting their budget.
Here are some handy tips for leveraging public transport to the fullest without burning a hole in your pocket.
Multi-day passes
Use multi-day passes
Many European cities also provide multi-day transport passes that enable you to travel unlimited on public transport networks for a predetermined period.
These passes are usually more economical than purchasing single tickets every time you travel. For example, a three-day pass may cost EUR20, while individual tickets may total EUR30 or more over the same period.
Check local transit websites or tourist info centers for details on available passes.
Off-peak travel
Opt for off-peak travel
In some cities where fares differ according to time, traveling during off-peak hours can help you save a lot.
Not only will your tickets be cheaper but also the trains and buses would be less crowded if you avoid rush hour.
In cities like London or Paris, you would have to pay less if you travel after 9:30 a.m. or before 4 p.m.
Bike rentals
Consider bike rentals
Biking is an inexpensive and environment-friendly way to roam around several European cities.
Cities such as Amsterdam and Copenhagen have widespread bike rental systems that help tourists rent bikes at nominal prices.
Daily rentals may range between EUR10-EUR15, providing a cheap alternative to public transport while giving a unique glimpse of the city.
Transport apps
Download transport apps
Transport apps are priceless assets for traversing unknown transit systems in the most efficient and economical manner.
Most of the apps give real-time updates of schedules, routes, and even fare comparisons between different modes of transport.
Using these apps, you can avoid unnecessary expenses by planning out routes the right way and opting for the cheapest available options.
Walking
Walk short distances
Walking is often underrated, but it's one of the best ways to save money while traversing European cities.
Most attractions are located within walking distance from each other in city centers (like Rome or Prague).
By walking short distances instead of taking the public transport, travelers can save money while enjoying beautiful sights on their way.