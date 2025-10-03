Lotus stem: A crunchy salad game-changer

Lotus stem is a versatile ingredient that can add a crunchy texture to your salads. Famous for its unique shape and mild flavor, lotus stem can be a great addition to your diet. It is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it a healthy choice for those looking to add more plant-based foods to their meals. Here's how you can use lotus stem in salads.

Preparation Preparing lotus stem for salads To prepare lotus stem for salads, wash it thoroughly under running water. Slice the stem into thin rounds or julienne strips depending on your preference. Blanching the slices in boiling water for two minutes can help soften them slightly while retaining their crunchiness. This step also helps remove any bitterness that may be present.

Pairing Pairing with fresh vegetables Lotus stem pairs well with a variety of fresh vegetables like cucumbers, carrots, and bell peppers. These vegetables add color and additional nutrients to the salad. The combination of lotus stem with these veggies creates a balanced dish that is both visually appealing and nutritious. Adding ingredients like cherry tomatoes or radishes can further enhance the flavor profile.

Dressing Adding dressings for flavor enhancement To amp up the taste of your lotus stem salad, go for dressings made from olive oil, lemon juice, and a dash of honey. These ingredients make a perfect balance of tangy and sweet flavors, which go perfectly with the mild taste of lotus stem. You can also try adding sesame oil or vinegar for an extra layer of complexity to your salad dressing.