The best lotus stem recipes ever

Lotus stem, or kamal kakdi, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. Known for its crunchy texture and unique flavor, it is a favorite in many cuisines. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the lotus stem's ability to absorb flavors while adding a satisfying crunch to your meals. From savory stir-fries to spicy curries, these recipes are sure to please your palate.

Dish 1 Spicy lotus stem stir-fry A spicy lotus stem stir-fry is a quick and easy dish to prepare. For this, slice the lotus stem into thin rounds and saute them with mustard seeds, turmeric, chili powder, and salt. Add some sliced onions and bell peppers for added crunch. Cook until the vegetables are tender yet crisp. This dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads.

Dish 2 Lotus stem curry delight Lotus stem curry is a comforting dish that combines the earthy flavors of the lotus stem with aromatic spices. Start by frying onions, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes in oil until they form a thick paste. Add sliced lotus stems along with cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Simmer until the curry thickens and serve hot with rice or naan.

Dish 3 Crispy lotus stem chips For those who love snacking on crispy delights, lotus stem chips are an excellent choice. Slice the lotus stems thinly using a mandoline slicer for uniformity. Deep fry them in hot oil until golden brown and crispy. Sprinkle some salt or your favorite seasoning mix on top before serving as an appetizer or snack.

Dish 4 Tangy lotus stem salad A tangy salad of lotus stems is refreshing and nutritious. Boil the sliced stems until they are tender but firm. Toss them with lemon juice, olive oil, chopped cilantro, green chilies, and salt. This salad can be served as a side dish or light meal option.