What is African amaranth? 5 tasty ways to use it

Amaranth leaf stew with peanuts is a hearty dish that combines the earthy taste of amaranth with the rich flavor of peanuts.

The leaves are cooked down with tomatoes, onions, and spices to create a thick stew.

The addition of peanuts adds protein and a creamy texture, making it a satisfying meal option.

This dish is often served with rice or flatbread, making it a complete meal.