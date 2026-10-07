What is African amaranth? 5 tasty ways to use it
What's the story
African amaranth, a versatile leafy green, is becoming increasingly popular for its nutritional benefits and culinary flexibility. Rich in vitamins and minerals, this plant is a staple in many African cuisines. Here are five unique ways to enjoy African amaranth, giving you a taste of traditional dishes and innovative recipes that highlight the unique flavor and texture of this green.
Dish 1
Amaranth leaf stew with peanuts
Amaranth leaf stew with peanuts is a hearty dish that combines the earthy taste of amaranth with the rich flavor of peanuts.
The leaves are cooked down with tomatoes, onions, and spices to create a thick stew.
The addition of peanuts adds protein and a creamy texture, making it a satisfying meal option.
This dish is often served with rice or flatbread, making it a complete meal.
Dish 2
Sauteed amaranth with garlic
Sauteed amaranth with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy this leafy green.
The leaves are simply sautéed in olive oil with minced garlic until tender.
This method preserves the natural flavor of the amaranth while adding a hint of garlic aroma.
It's an excellent side dish that pairs well with grains or can be enjoyed on its own as a light snack.
Dish 3
Amaranth leaf salad with citrus dressing
For those who prefer raw greens, an amaranth leaf salad is an excellent option.
Fresh amaranth leaves are mixed with other vegetables, like cucumbers and tomatoes, and tossed in a citrus dressing made from lemon juice or orange juice for added zestiness.
This refreshing salad provides essential nutrients while offering a burst of flavors that complement each other perfectly.
Dish 4
Amaranth porridge for breakfast
Amaranth porridge makes for a nutritious breakfast option loaded with fiber and protein.
The grains are boiled until soft, then sweetened with honey or sugar, if desired.
Nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, can be added for extra crunchiness.
This warm porridge keeps you energized throughout the day without compromising on taste.
Dish 5
Stuffed peppers with amaranth filling
Stuffed peppers filled with cooked amarnath make for an interesting twist on traditional stuffed vegetable recipes.
Here, cooked grains mixed together, along with herbs like parsley or cilantro, are stuffed inside bell peppers before being baked until tender.
The result is a deliciously wholesome dish, perfect for any meal occasion, be it lunch, dinner, or even a party gathering.