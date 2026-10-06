Love coconut? You'll enjoy these Filipino snacks
What's the story
Coconut is a staple ingredient in many Filipino snacks, adding a unique flavor and texture to the dishes. The versatility of coconut makes it an integral part of Filipino cuisine, be it fresh, dried, or processed. Here are some popular Filipino snacks that use coconut, giving you a taste of the country's rich culinary heritage.
Dish 1
Buko pandan delight
Buko pandan delight is a popular dessert made with young coconut strips mixed with pandan-flavored jelly.
The dish is usually topped with cream and condensed milk, making it a sweet treat for any occasion.
The combination of coconut and pandan gives it a refreshing taste that is loved by many Filipinos.
Dish 2
Macapuno ice cream
Macapuno ice cream is another favorite dessert in the Philippines.
It features macapuno, which is a sweetened coconut sport, mixed with creamy vanilla ice cream.
The chewy texture of macapuno adds an interesting contrast to the smoothness of the ice cream, making it a delightful treat for coconut lovers.
Dish 3
Buko pie
Buko pie is a traditional Filipino pastry filled with young coconut meat and creamy filling.
This baked pie has a flaky crust and is often served warm or at room temperature.
It is especially popular in the province of Laguna, where it originated.
Buko pie offers a comforting blend of textures and flavors that highlight the natural sweetness of young coconuts.
Dish 4
Kutsinta with grated coconut
Kutsinta is another steamed rice cake that is commonly enjoyed as a snack or breakfast food in the Philippines.
It has a slightly chewy texture and is usually topped with grated fresh or desiccated coconut for added flavor.
Kutsinta comes in different colors, but retains its signature taste profile across variations.
Dish 5
Puto with coconut toppings
Puto is another steamed rice cake that can be found in various sizes and flavors across the archipelago.
However, when topped with freshly grated or desiccated coconuts, it becomes even more delightful.
The addition of coconut elevates the taste profile, giving you a delightful experience with every bite.
Puto with coconut toppings is a favorite among those who enjoy the classic Filipino snack with a twist.