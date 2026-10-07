Collard greens: 5 easy ways to enjoy this leafy green
What's the story
Collard greens, a staple in many cuisines, are celebrated for their versatility and nutritional benefits. These leafy greens can be transformed into a variety of savory dishes that cater to different palates. From traditional recipes to innovative twists, collard greens offer a delightful way to enjoy healthy eating. Here are some creative ways to incorporate collard greens into your meals, ensuring a flavorful experience while reaping the health benefits.
Dish 1
Collard green wraps with hummus
Collard green wraps make for a fresh and healthy alternative to tortillas or lettuce leaves.
Simply use the large leaves as a wrap, and fill them with hummus, sliced vegetables like cucumbers and bell peppers, and a sprinkle of seeds or nuts for crunch.
Not only are these wraps easy to make, but they are also packed with fiber and vitamins.
Dish 2
Sauteed collards with garlic and lemon
Sauteing collard greens with garlic and lemon juice is an easy way to bring out their natural flavors.
Start by sautéing minced garlic in olive oil until fragrant, then add chopped collard greens.
Cook until tender, then finish with a splash of lemon juice for brightness.
This dish goes well with grains like quinoa or brown rice.
Dish 3
Collard green soup with beans
A hearty soup of collard greens and beans is perfect for colder months.
Start by simmering onions, carrots, and celery in vegetable broth until soft.
Add chopped collard greens and canned beans, like cannellini or kidney beans, for protein.
Season with herbs like thyme or oregano for added flavor.
This nutritious soup is filling without being heavy.
Dish 4
Collard green pesto pasta
For a unique twist on traditional pesto pasta, blend fresh collard greens with basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese (if desired) to make a vibrant green sauce.
Toss it with your favorite pasta shape for a delicious meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.
The slight bitterness of the collards balances well with the other ingredients.
Dish 5
Stuffed collard green rolls
Stuffed collard green rolls make an interesting appetizer or side dish option at any gathering.
Blanch whole leaves briefly so they are pliable enough to roll without tearing them apart too much during preparation time;
Fill each leaf generously before rolling tightly around filling ingredients such as rice mixed together with spices like cumin powder, plus raisins if desired.