Foodies, you must taste these Peruvian corn treats
What's the story
Peruvian corn, with its distinct flavors and textures, makes for a delicious snack option. Unlike regular corn, Peruvian varieties are bigger and have a unique taste that makes them an ideal choice for snacking. Here are five crunchy Peruvian corn snacks that are not only tasty but also provide a different experience for snack lovers. These snacks highlight the versatility of Peruvian corn and its ability to elevate simple snacking.
#1
Choclo: The giant kernel delight
Choclo is a type of large-kernel corn commonly used in Peruvian cuisine.
Its kernels are bigger than regular sweet corn, giving it a chewy texture.
Choclo is usually boiled or roasted and served with different dips or toppings.
The mild flavor of choclo makes it an ideal base for various seasonings, making it a versatile snack option.
#2
Canchita: Toasted corn perfection
Canchita is another popular Peruvian snack made from toasted corn kernels.
The process involves frying the kernels until they puff up and become crunchy.
Canchita is usually seasoned with salt or spices and can be enjoyed on its own or as a topping on soups and salads.
Its crunchy texture and nutty flavor make it an irresistible snack for many.
#3
Maiz chulpe: Crunchy corn kernels
Maiz chulpe refers to a specific variety of Peruvian corn that is small but packs a punch in terms of flavor.
These kernels are toasted until they become crunchy and are often seasoned with spices like paprika or chili powder.
Maiz chulpe can be eaten as a standalone snack or mixed with nuts for an extra crunch.
#4
Canchita serrana: Regional specialty snack
Canchita serrana is a regional specialty from the highlands of Peru, where the unique climate grows this particular variety of corn.
The kernels are smaller than other types but pack an intense flavor when toasted to perfection.
Often enjoyed during festivals, this snack offers locals and visitors an authentic taste of Peruvian culture.
#5
Cuzco-style corn snacks: Traditional treats
Cuzco-style corn snacks are traditional treats from the ancient city of Cusco in Peru.
They use locally grown varieties of large-kernelled choclo, which are boiled and then dried under the sun until crispy.
These snacks are often flavored with herbs like oregano or thyme, giving them a unique taste profile that reflects the region's culinary heritage.