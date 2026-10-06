5 surprising ways to cook jackfruit seeds
What's the story
Often ignored, jackfruit seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition and versatility in the kitchen. Loaded with protein and fiber, these seeds can be transformed into delicious vegetarian dishes. From savory curries to hearty stews, jackfruit seeds can be used to prepare a variety of meals that are not just nutritious but also flavorful. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the potential of jackfruit seeds.
Dish 1
Jackfruit seed curry delight
Jackfruit seed curry is a delectable dish that marries the earthy flavor of jackfruit seeds with aromatic spices.
The seeds are boiled until tender and then cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices, such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
This curry goes well with rice or flatbreads, making it a filling meal option for any time of the day.
Dish 2
Hearty jackfruit seed stew
A hearty stew made with jackfruit seeds is just the thing for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting.
The stew has boiled jackfruit seeds simmered with vegetables, such as carrots, potatoes, and peas, in a rich vegetable broth.
Seasoned with herbs like thyme and rosemary, this dish is not just nutritious but also bursting with flavors.
Dish 3
Spicy roasted jackfruit seeds snack
For a spicy snack option, roasted jackfruit seeds are the way to go.
The seeds are first boiled until soft, and then tossed in spices like chili powder, paprika, and garlic powder before roasting them in the oven till crispy.
These spiced roasted seeds make for an excellent snack or can be added to salads for an extra crunch.
Dish 4
Creamy jackfruit seed soup
Creamy soup made from blended jackfruit seeds is an innovative way to enjoy their nutritional benefits.
The soup starts with boiling the seeds until soft, before blending them into a smooth puree with vegetable broth and coconut milk for creaminess.
Flavored with ginger and garlic, this soup offers warmth on cooler days while delivering essential nutrients from both the seed base and added vegetables.
Dish 5
Flavorful stir-fried jackfruit seeds
Stir-frying boiled jackfruit seeds with colorful vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas, creates a quick yet flavorful dish.
Tossed in soy sauce or tamari for added depth of flavor, it makes an ideal choice for busy weeknights.
It delivers both taste satisfaction and nutritional value, thanks to the protein-rich content of the main ingredient, the humble yet versatile jackfruit seed.