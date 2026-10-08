Bored of regular lentils? Try these dishes
What's the story
Lentils and vegetables are two of the most versatile ingredients in any kitchen. They can be used to create a variety of dishes that are both nutritious and delicious. From hearty soups to colorful salads, the combination of lentils and vegetables can be used to make meals that suit any palate. Here are five creative ways to use lentils with vegetables in your cooking.
Dish 1
Hearty lentil vegetable soup
A hearty lentil vegetable soup is a perfect way to warm up on a cold day.
Combine green or brown lentils with carrots, celery, tomatoes, and spinach for a nutritious meal.
Season with herbs like thyme and bay leaves for added flavor.
This soup not only fills you up but also provides essential nutrients like fiber and protein.
Dish 2
Colorful lentil salad
A colorful lentil salad makes for a refreshing side dish or light meal option.
Use cooked lentils as the base, and mix in diced bell peppers, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions.
Toss everything together with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a zesty taste.
This salad is not only visually appealing but also packed with vitamins.
Dish 3
Savory lentil stir-fry
For an easy weeknight dinner, try a savory lentil stir-fry.
Cooked lentils are tossed with broccoli florets, snap peas, and sliced carrots in a hot pan.
Add soy sauce or tamari for flavoring, along with garlic and ginger for an aromatic touch.
Serve it over rice or noodles for a filling meal that is quick to prepare.
Dish 4
Creamy lentil vegetable curry
A creamy lentil vegetable curry makes for a comforting dish with rich flavors.
Cook red lentils until soft, then add coconut milk, along with cauliflower chunks and peas.
Season with curry powder or paste for warmth, and garnish with fresh cilantro leaves before serving over steamed rice.
Dish 5
Baked stuffed bell peppers with lentils
Baked stuffed bell peppers make an appealing dish, where each pepper is filled with a mixture of cooked green or brown lentils, quinoa, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin and paprika.
Bake them until tender, and serve them hot.
This dish not only looks inviting, but also offers a hearty meal, ideal for family dinners or gatherings.