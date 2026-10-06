Got nutmeg? Try these tasty dishes
What's the story
Nutmeg is one of those spices that can elevate the flavor of any dish with its warm, aromatic notes. Famous for its versatility, nutmeg can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, giving them a unique taste. Here are five dishes that highlight nutmeg's culinary magic, giving you an idea of how this spice can transform your cooking.
Dish 1
Creamy nutmeg-infused pasta
Creamy pasta with a hint of nutmeg is a delightful dish that marries the richness of cream with the warmth of this spice.
The dish is usually made with fettuccine or tagliatelle, cooked in a creamy sauce of cheese and milk.
A pinch of freshly grated nutmeg adds depth to the flavor, making it an ideal choice for those who love subtle, yet impactful, flavors.
Dish 2
Nutmeg-spiced apple pie
Apple pie is a classic dessert that gets an elevated twist with the addition of nutmeg.
The spice complements the sweetness of apples and cinnamon, and creates a harmonious blend of flavors.
Using freshly grated nutmeg in the filling ensures every bite is infused with its aromatic essence, making it a must-try for pie lovers.
Dish 3
Savory nutmeg vegetable soup
Vegetable soup can be made interesting with the addition of nutmeg.
This spice goes well with root vegetables like carrots and potatoes, adding an unexpected layer of flavor to the broth.
A dash of nutmeg can elevate simple vegetable soup into a comforting dish, perfect for chilly days.
Dish 4
Nutmeg-enhanced rice pudding
Rice pudding is another dish that benefits from the addition of nutmeg.
The creamy dessert has rice cooked in milk until thickened and sweetened with sugar or honey.
A sprinkle of ground nutmeg on top adds warmth and complexity to each spoonful, making it an irresistible treat.
Dish 5
Spiced nuts with nutmeg twist
Spiced nuts are an excellent snack option, and adding nutmeg takes them to another level.
Roasting almonds or cashews with spices like cinnamon and sugar creates a crunchy snack with layers of flavor.
The addition of nutmeg makes the experience richer, without overpowering other spices used during roasting.