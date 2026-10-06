Creamy pasta with a hint of nutmeg is a delightful dish that marries the richness of cream with the warmth of this spice.

The dish is usually made with fettuccine or tagliatelle, cooked in a creamy sauce of cheese and milk.

A pinch of freshly grated nutmeg adds depth to the flavor, making it an ideal choice for those who love subtle, yet impactful, flavors.