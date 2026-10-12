Try these tasty ways to cook with perilla leaves
What's the story
Perilla leaves, also known as shiso, are a staple in many Asian cuisines. With their unique flavor, they can easily elevate any dish. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of perilla leaves. From appetizers to main courses, these dishes will give you a taste of how perilla leaves can be used in creative ways. Each recipe is simple yet flavorful, making it perfect for any home cook looking to try something new.
Dish 1
Perilla leaf rice rolls
Perilla leaf rice rolls are a refreshing twist on traditional rice paper rolls.
These rolls combine fresh vegetables with fragrant perilla leaves for an aromatic experience.
Simply wrap sliced cucumbers, carrots, and lettuce with perilla leaves in rice paper for a light appetizer or snack.
Serve with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce and lime juice for added zest.
Dish 2
Spicy perilla leaf stir-fry
For those who love a bit of heat, spicy perilla leaf stir-fry is the way to go.
Sauté garlic and chili peppers in oil until fragrant. Add sliced bell peppers, onions, and chopped perilla leaves.
Stir-fry until vegetables are tender but still crisp.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles.
Dish 3
Perilla leaf pesto pasta
Perilla leaf pesto pasta is an innovative take on classic pesto recipes.
Blend fresh perilla leaves with pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese to make a vibrant green sauce.
Toss the pesto with cooked pasta for a quick, yet satisfying meal that's bursting with flavor.
Dish 4
Crispy perilla leaf chips
Crispy perilla leaf chips make for an addictive snack or garnish for soups and salads.
Simply brush fresh perilla leaves lightly with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt before baking them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until crisp.
These chips offer an earthy taste that complements various dishes beautifully.
Dish 5
Grilled tofu wrapped in perilla leaves
Grilled tofu wrapped in perilla leaves adds depth to tofu's mild flavor.
Marinate tofu slices in soy sauce, ginger, and garlic before wrapping them in perilla leaves. Grill until golden brown.
This dish is perfect for outdoor barbecues or indoor gatherings, providing a unique twist on traditional grilled items.