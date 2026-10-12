Plantain lovers, these Cuban snacks are for you
What's the story
Plantains are an integral part of Cuban cuisine, serving as a versatile ingredient in several snacks. These starchy fruits can be prepared in a variety of ways, resulting in delicious treats that are loved by locals and visitors alike. From savory to sweet, plantain-based snacks offer a taste of Cuba's culinary heritage. Here are five plantain snacks that highlight this fruit's adaptability and flavor.
Snack 1
Tostones: A crunchy delight
Tostones are double-fried green plantains that are crunchy and savory.
The plantains are sliced, fried once until golden, flattened, and fried again to crisp perfection.
They are usually served with garlic sauce or mojo for dipping.
Tostones are a popular appetizer or side dish in Cuban households and restaurants.
Snack 2
Platanos maduros: Sweet fried plantains
Platanos maduros are ripe plantains sliced and fried until caramelized and tender.
The natural sugars in the fruit give them a sweet flavor, making them an ideal accompaniment to savory dishes or a snack on their own.
These sweet fried plantains are often enjoyed with rice, beans, or as part of a larger meal.
Snack 3
Mariquitas: Plantain chips
Mariquitas are thinly sliced green plantains fried to crispy chips without the double frying of tostones.
These chips can be enjoyed plain or seasoned with salt or spices for extra flavor.
Mariquitas make for an excellent snack on their own or can be served with dips like guacamole or salsa.
Snack 4
Patacones: Open-faced sandwiches
Patacones are similar to tostones but used as an open-faced sandwich base.
The fried plantain discs are topped with various ingredients, such as cheese, avocado, or vegetables.
This snack combines the crunchiness of tostones with delicious toppings for a satisfying bite-sized meal option.
Snack 5
Casabe: Cassava flour flatbread
Although casabe is made from cassava flour rather than plantains, it often accompanies plantain-based dishes in Cuban cuisine.
This flatbread provides texture contrast when paired with fried plantains like tostones or platanos maduros.
Its neutral flavor complements the sweetness of ripe plantains while adding depth when served alongside savory snacks like mariquitas.