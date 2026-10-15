Foodies, you must try these African plantain dishes
What's the story
Ripe plantains are a staple in many African cuisines, thanks to their versatility and natural sweetness. These dishes highlight the unique flavors and cooking techniques across the continent. From savory to sweet, ripe plantains can be prepared in a variety of ways to create delicious meals. Here are five African dishes that use ripe plantains, showcasing the fruit's culinary potential.
Dish 1
Kelewele: Spicy fried plantains
Kelewele is a popular Ghanaian snack made with ripe plantains.
The plantains are cut into cubes and marinated with spices such as ginger, garlic, and pepper before being fried until golden brown.
The dish is often served as a side or enjoyed on its own as a tasty treat.
The combination of spices gives kelewele a spicy kick that complements the natural sweetness of the plantains.
Dish 2
Matoke: Steamed plantain delight
Matoke is a staple dish in East Africa, especially Uganda and Tanzania.
It consists of steaming green bananas or plantains until soft and mashing them with vegetables, such as onions and tomatoes.
While matoke is usually savory, some variations use ripe plantains for added sweetness.
This dish is usually served with sauces or stews, making it a hearty meal.
Dish 3
Dodo: West African fried plantain
Dodo is a beloved West African dish that features ripe plantains sliced lengthwise and fried until caramelized on the outside, but soft inside.
This simple, yet flavorful preparation highlights the natural sweetness of the fruit without overpowering it with additional ingredients.
Dodo can be served alongside rice dishes or eaten alone as an afternoon snack.
Dish 4
Plantain fufu: A starchy staple
Plantain fufu is made by boiling ripe plantains until tender.
They are then pounded into a smooth paste, similar to traditional fufu made from cassava or yams.
This starchy staple food is common across West Africa, where it accompanies soups and stews, providing a filling base that balances out spicy flavors.
Dish 5
Aloco: Ivorian fried plantain slices
Aloco hails from Ivory Coast, where thinly sliced rounds of ripe yellow-orange-hued bananas are fried to crispy perfection.
They are often paired with grilled vegetables and served with spicy dipping sauces, making it an irresistible combination.
Aloco makes an ideal appetizer or side dish, adding texture and flavor to any meal.