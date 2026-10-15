Try these tasty ways to cook butternut squash
What's the story
Roasted butternut squash is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of several dishes. Its natural sweetness and creamy texture make it an ideal choice for both savory and sweet recipes. Whether you are looking for a comforting soup or a hearty salad, butternut squash can be the star of the show. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique flavor of roasted butternut squash.
Dish 1
Creamy butternut squash soup
Creamy butternut squash soup is a classic fall favorite.
The soup is made by roasting the squash until tender and blending it with vegetable broth, onions, and garlic.
A dash of nutmeg and cinnamon adds warmth to the dish, making it perfect for chilly days.
Serve it with crusty bread for a satisfying meal that highlights the natural sweetness of the squash.
Dish 2
Butternut squash risotto
Butternut squash risotto is an elegant dish that combines creamy Arborio rice with roasted squash.
The dish is cooked slowly, allowing the rice to absorb flavors from vegetable broth and Parmesan cheese.
Fresh herbs, like sage or thyme, add an aromatic touch, while toasted pumpkin seeds provide a delightful crunch.
This risotto is ideal for special occasions or when you want to impress guests with something unique.
Dish 3
Roasted butternut squash salad
A roasted butternut squash salad is both nutritious and filling.
The salad mixes roasted cubes of squash with mixed greens, cranberries, and walnuts for texture contrast.
A light vinaigrette dressing enhances all flavors without overpowering them.
This salad can be served as a side dish or as a light main course during lunch.
Dish 4
Stuffed butternut squash halves
Stuffed butternut squash halves make for an eye-catching main course option at dinner parties.
Halved squashes are roasted and stuffed with quinoa mixed with black beans, corn kernels, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin or paprika.
Topped off with melted cheese before baking again briefly until bubbly, these stuffed halves are both nutritious and visually appealing.
Dish 5
Sweet butternut squash muffins
Sweet muffins made from pureed roasted butternut squash make for a delightful treat any time of the day.
These muffins are flavored with vanilla extract, cinnamon powder, and sweetened with brown sugar. They are perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack.
The muffins provide a subtle sweetness and a moist texture, making them a delicious option for squash lovers.